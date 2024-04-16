Nashik Zilla Parishad School Students Shine In National Spelling Bee Competition In Pune | Sourced

Students from Nashik Zilla Parishad schools have brought honour to their institutions by excelling in the National Spelling Bee competition organised by Education Concepts of India in Pune.

Dipali Somnath Darane, a Class VIII student from Zilla Parishad School, Wadachi Wadi, Igatpuri, emerged as the champion, securing the first position in the competition. Swarit Ravindra Varkhede, also a Class VIII student from Parishad Vidyaniketan School, Deola, clinched the second position, showcasing remarkable spelling prowess.

Additionally, Pooja Somnath Bhurke, representing Zilla Parishad School Kherwadi, Niphad, received the special award for Fastest Spelling Bee, highlighting her exceptional speed and accuracy. Sai Subhash Amle, a Class VII student from Zilla Parishad School, Chincholi, Sinnar, earned recognition for outstanding pronunciation, receiving a special award.

The success of these students reflects the dedication and commitment of the Zilla Parishad education department, led by Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal. Under Mittal's visionary leadership, the district-level spelling bee competition has been organised since last year, nurturing students' linguistic abilities and preparing them for national-level competitions.

Mittal extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the students who brought glory to Zilla Parishad schools with their exceptional performances in the National Spelling Bee competition. Their success serves as a testament to the relentless efforts of both the students and the education department in fostering academic excellence and holistic development.