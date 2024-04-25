Nashik: Builder Plots Robbery To Vacate Bungalow Of Elderly Couple; Suspects Apprehended |

A disturbing incident has surfaced involving a construction businessman allegedly orchestrating the robbery of an elderly couple's house, with the aim of pressuring them to sell their bungalow worth crores in the College Road area.

The Gangapur Police have arrested three individuals, including the builder, and seized materials related to the crime. The operation was conducted by Unit 1 of the City Crime Branch.

Man was assaulted

Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik addressed the press, shedding light on the arrests. The detained suspects include Sandeep Bharat Ranbawle, Mahadev Baburao Khandare, Arun alias Baban Gaikwad, and construction businessman Ajit Prakash Pawar. The incident transpired on Tuesday night (16), prompting a complaint from Sasikumar Madhavrao Tapaswi, residing at 75 R. Tapaswi Bungalow, HPT College Opposite College Road.

The elderly couple live alone. As they went to the Kalaram temple in Panchavati for Ram Navami. Upon their return around 10pm, a power outage greeted them, providing cover for the robbers. As Sasikumar Tapaswi ventured outside to assess the situation, the assailants, armed and lying in wait, forcibly pushed him back inside and subjected him to assault, resulting in injuries. Subsequently, the robbers looted belongings valued at ₹54,000 and a mobile phone worth ₹1,20,000 while brandishing a knife to instil fear.

The incident came to light when the victim informed relatives, prompting swift action from the Gangapur police and senior officials. A case was registered, initiating a thorough investigation. With the assistance of Nazim Khan Pathan and Appa Panwal, the unit utilized CCTV footage and technical analysis to trace the perpetrators.

Under the guidance of Senior Inspector Madhukar Kad, suspects Sandeep Ranbawle and Mahadev Khandare were apprehended on two-wheeler (MH 18 E 6089) beneath the Gadge Maharaj Bridge. Further inquiries revealed that the construction businessman had allegedly offered a bribe in a bid to secure the bungalow plot. Additionally, it was disclosed that the suspects, natives of Karanji Gard District, Washind, are relatives and labourers employed by various construction firms in the city, with Sandip Ranbawle having close ties to builder Ajit Pawar.

The robbery, orchestrated to coerce the elderly couple, was allegedly backed by Ajit Pawar, who purportedly promised an 8 to 10 percent commission if the bungalow deal materialised. Builder Pawar, owning construction sites on Pipeline Road and in the Laxmi Nagar area, identified the ascetic bungalow's location as prime for development. Despite the elderly couple's reluctance to sell, the robbery was reportedly planned through the labourers, as revealed during the press briefing.