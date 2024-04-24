Election Commission Appoints 4 IRS Officers as Expenditure Inspectors For Lok Sabha Elections In Nashik And Dindori |

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha general elections, the Election Commission has taken proactive measures to regulate candidate expenditure by appointing four officers from the Indian Revenue Service as Election Expenditure Inspectors for Nashik and Dindori Lok Sabha constituencies.

This year marks a significant milestone as independent inspectors have been assigned to oversee expenditure in the Deolali and Dindori assembly constituencies for the first time. All four inspectors are scheduled to arrive in Nashik by Friday, coinciding with the commencement of the nomination filing process for both Nashik and Dindori constituencies.

As campaigning intensifies among candidates and political parties, the administration's preparations have entered their final stages. The Election Commission has set a spending limit of ₹95 lakhs for candidates, covering expenses ranging from minor items like tea to the arrangements for public meetings. To ensure adherence to these expenditure limits, Expenditure Inspectors have been appointed to monitor and enforce compliance.

For Nashik and Dindori constituencies, one Expenditure Inspector has been appointed each, with an additional inspector assigned to address concerns regarding excessive expenditure, particularly in Dindori and Deolali assembly constituencies. Upon their arrival in Nashik by Friday, the inspectors will promptly commence their duties.

Dindori:

1. Nidhi Nair

2. Mocambiquean RS Praveen Chandra

Nashik

1. Sagar Srivastava

2. Pravin Chandra