Nashik Briefs: Bhuse to Address Traffic Jam on Nashik-Mumbai Highway; Young Man Survives Leopard Attack in Deola And More

Nashik Briefs: Bhuse to Address Traffic Jam on Nashik-Mumbai Highway; Young Man Survives Leopard Attack in Deola

Due to ongoing bridge construction on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, significant traffic jams have been reported. Minister of Public Works and Guardian Minister of Nashik Dada Bhuse announced that a meeting involving the Road Development Corporation, MSRDA, Police and RTO officials will be held to address the issue.

Currently, it takes eight to ten hours to reach Mumbai because of the severe traffic congestion on the highway. As a result, many passengers are opting for rail travel instead. Both professional associations and ordinary citizens have expressed dissatisfaction with the situation, and political parties have warned of potential agitation. In response, Bhuse assured that a meeting would be held within two days to find a solution. Efforts are being made to quickly fill potholes and implement a time limit for heavy vehicles. Bhuse also mentioned that the completion of the Samriddhi Highway by Diwali will help alleviate the traffic.

Addressing another issue, he accused opposition parties of making false allegations against the state government ahead of assembly elections and attempting to hinder beneficial projects.

Young man survives leopard attack in Deola

Bhushan Piraji Vagh (25) from Mulukhwadi, Deola, was attacked by a leopard in the morning. The attack occurred around six in the morning when he went out for a morning ritual. Fortunately, his life was saved as the leopard fled after he screamed and resisted the attack.

The injured man was admitted to Kalwan Upazila Hospital for treatment. Hearing his screams, villagers and local youths rushed to the spot, chased away the leopard, and ensured Vagh received medical care.

Forest Officer Kautik Dhomse, Forester Prasad Patil and Suvarna Ekade visited the site, conducted a panchnama, and interviewed the injured at the hospital. In response to the increasing presence of leopards along the Girna River, villagers have demanded the installation of a cage for safety.

MVP’s Ankita Raite awarded 3 new design patents

Ankita Raite, a student and an associate professor in the Chemistry Department at the Research Centre of Bhagwantrao Vaje College of Arts, Commerce and Science, Sinner, has been honoured with certificates from the Indian Patent Office for designing three unique devices through her innovative research.

One of the devices is a 'Biosensor Helmet' designed for bikers, while the other two are intended for use in research labs. Ankita Raite, who obtained all three patents, is a PhD student at GMD & BW College and serves as an assistant professor in the Chemistry Department. She mentioned that it took nine months to complete the patent and technical process.

Her achievements have been appreciated by Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's general secretary Nitin Thackeray, president Dr Sunil Dhikle, chairman Balasaheb Kshirsagar, vice-chairman Vishwas More, deputy chairman Devram Mogul, clerk Dilip Dalvi, and all the directors, as well as principal PV Rasal, vice principal RV Pawar, Prof ST Pekhle and the Head of the Chemistry Department Prof Manoj Gaware.

Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ scheme well-received in Nashik district

The Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Scheme is being implemented by the state government, with a total of 198,899 applications received from women in the Nashik district. To facilitate the application process, 5,797 help centres have been established. District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane informed that the women are giving overwhelming responses to the scheme in the district.

These numbers exclude applications from individuals and entities outside the government system. The district administration is currently scrutinising the received applications.

The government is working diligently to ensure the effective implementation of the ‘Mukhymantri Majhi Ladki Bahin’ Scheme.' The financial benefits from this scheme are expected to contribute to the economic empowerment of women. District Women and Child Development Officer Dusane has appealed to the public to support and utilise this initiative.

Surat businessman arrested for supplying vehicles liquor smuggling

A businessman from Surat, Shohaib Abdul Gafoor Ansari (39), also known as Sohail Chhatri (resident of Hazra Manzil, Rampura Masalji Ward, Surat), has been arrested for supplying vehicles used in the illegal transportation of liquor to other states. This arrest follows an incident involving a State Excise Department vehicle accident, which led the police to intensify their efforts.

The incident occurred on July 7th, when a Scorpio vehicle belonging to the State Excise Department was involved in an accident at Harnul Shivara in Chandwad taluk. The accident resulted in the death of Excise driver Kailas Kasbe after being hit by a liquor smuggler's vehicle. Additionally, an Excise employee and two employees from Lasalgaon Police Station sustained injuries. A case related to this accident has been registered at Chandwad Police Station.

Superintendent of Police Vikram Deshmane took serious notice of the incident, prompting the local crime branch to take action. During the investigation, the police arrested liquor traffickers Devish Patel, Ashpak Sheikh and Rahul Sahani. It was discovered that vehicles were being supplied from Surat for smuggling liquor, leading to the arrest of Ansari and the seizure of an expensive car from his possession.

Trader duped of ₹15.34L in onion export scam

Two suspects, Nitin Jiwarak and Yugandhar Palodkar, have been accused of defrauding a trader of ₹15.34 lakh by purchasing onions for export. According to the complaint filed by onion trader Ajay Okanr Mishra (resident of Nandini Bangla, Govindnagar), an agreement was made in November 2022 to export onions to Malaysia through the suspects.

Mishra procured onions at his own expense, graded, packed and exported 60 tonnes of onions worth ₹17.34 lakh through Samudera Shipping Line Ltd., associated with the suspects. At the time, suspect Palodkar deposited ₹2 lakh into Mishra's SM Tradelink account.

However, when Mishra demanded the remaining amount, the suspects provided evasive answers and have yet to pay the outstanding ₹15.34 lakh. As a result, a fraud case has been registered at the Mumbai Naka Police Station.