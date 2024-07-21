Need Public Support for Proper Simhastha Planning In Nashik: Gedam | PTI

With still three years left before the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Praveen Gedam, the Divisional Revenue Commissioner, believes it is necessary for everyone to contribute to the planning of the festival cherished by Nashik’s people. Given the festival’s scale, while the government will handle the majority of preparations, it is essential for prominent members of society to come forward to ensure successful planning, he noted. Where issues arise, they should be addressed, he further highlighted.

Gedam stressed the need for architects to actively participate in the city's development rather than merely working from their studios. He shared these views during the conclusion of a two-day seminar organised by The Nashik Project at Ashoka Hall, Institute of Engineers, Untwadi. Present at the seminar were architects Sanjay Patil, Bakir Zafar, Nitin Patel, Ajay Sonar, Chandrakant Dhamane, Krishna Rathi, Swapnil Joshi and others.

Read Also In Pics: Mogra Mahotsav Celebrated In Pune With Over 50 Lakh Flowers

Historical and cultural background of Nashik

Nashik boasts a rich historical and cultural heritage. Despite this, the city has yet to develop new ghats similar to those in Maheshwar, Madhya Pradesh. Gedam stressed the importance of preserving the existing heritage and noted that the city's development is influenced not just by architects but by the dignitaries in society. Various projects are undertaken by the government, and Gedam urged that any obstacles to the city's development be highlighted promptly.