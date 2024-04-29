In Pics: Mogra Mahotsav Celebrated In Pune With Over 50 Lakh Flowers

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | April 29, 2024
The Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple showed a beautiful decoration with lakhs of flowers for Mogra Mahotsav in Pune on April 28.
All images from Dagduseth Halwai Ganpati Temple Trust
The intricate pattern made at the temple used flowers such as Mogra (Jasmine), Lilies, Roses, Marigolds, Lotus and Chafa (Plumeria).
The festival of fragrance featured a mesmerising decoration where over 50 lakhs of flowers were used, giving a beautiful experience for the devotees.
During the Mahotsav, the silver idol of the god Ganpati was coated in a Vasantik Utee. It is a sandalwood paste specially brought from Southern India for the festival.
The flower decoration took around three days to complete, where 100 men and 250 women artisans worked together for the festival.
Devotees celebrated the auspicious festival by performing rituals, singing bhajans, praying to lord Ganesha, and capturing breathtaking visuals.
The 130-year-old Dagdusheth Halwai Ganpati temple features a lord Ganesha idol, which was also decorated with different fresh flowers.