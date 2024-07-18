 Nashik: NMC To Take Legal Action Against Unauthorised Road Digging
The civic body has urged that any necessary digging should be conducted with proper permission

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 03:41 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ Photo

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken action against six individuals for unauthorised road digging in the city, resulting in criminal charges. The civic body has urged that any necessary digging should be conducted with proper permission.

Over the past few months, roads and roadsides have been excavated for gas pipelines across all six divisions within the municipal limits. Many of these areas have not been properly filled, causing significant hardship for citizens. These unfilled pits pose additional dangers during the monsoon season. In response, the municipality has ordered the immediate filling of all dug pits and ditches.

The NMC’s Public Works Department will grant permission for any road excavation. Proper applications must be submitted in advance, including reliable information about the location, necessity, and estimated duration of the excavation.

Currently, more than 200 kilometres of roads have been excavated by Mahanagar Gas Limited Company (MNGL). This has led to significant disruption for citizens, including interruptions in power and water supply and increased accidents, particularly during the rainy season.

Sanjay Agarwal, City Engineer, NMC, stated, "Direct criminal charges will be lodged against unauthorised road digging. In recent years, roads have been dug in the city for laying fibre optic cables and other works by private companies. Unauthorised excavation will result in punitive action, which can be avoided by obtaining proper permission. Permits have been reduced due to the rains."

Five notices to MNGL

A few days ago, Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) began digging for a gas pipeline in the city. Despite expectations to halt excavation during the monsoon, five notices have been sent to MNGL for failing to comply.

