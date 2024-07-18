Pune MHADA Lottery: 4,850 Flats Allotted to Winners in Draw, Next Lottery Soon for Punekars |

The lottery draw for the Pune division of the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for 4,850 flats in various housing schemes was held on Thursday.

Housing Minister Atul Save joined the event online. "I feel satisfied that the dream of thousands of citizens to own a home is being fulfilled on behalf of MHADA," said Save.

Minister Save stated that many flats have been constructed in various parts of the state through MHADA. "The MHADA draw is completely computer-based and free from human intervention. The transparency of this process has increased citizens' confidence in the draw. The strong response to MHADA's computerised draw demonstrates the significant need and demand for affordable housing in the state," said Save. He also mentioned that another lottery will be conducted by MHADA soon for those who did not get a house in this draw in Pune.

The program was held at 10am at the Zila Parishad Auditorium in Pune.

Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase, MHADA Deputy Chief Executive Officer Anil Wankhede (via televised system), and Monitoring Committee members Pramod Yadav, Deepak Nalavde, Dhananjay Kulkarni, and Pune Board Chief Ashok Patil were present.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer Wankhede provided details about the draw, stating that MHADA Pune conducted a computer lottery for 4,850 flats constructed under various housing schemes in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Kolhapur, Solapur, and Sangli. A total of 46,532 applications were received.

The flats included 20 per cent comprehensive scheme, MHADA housing scheme, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The citizens named in the draw were felicitated by Collector Dr Diwase, who expressed satisfaction at the fulfillment of a long-held dream for many.

The results of the draw have been displayed on the official MHADA websites, https://mhada.gov.in and https://lottery.mhada.gov.in, as well as at the office of the Pune Board.

Now that the lottery draw is completed, the first notification letter, acceptance letter, and temporary rejection letter will be promptly dispatched to the winning applicants.

Meanwhile, MHADA warned people that it has not authorised any agents for house sales. "If someone demands money claiming they can secure you a house in a MHADA project, be wary. Don't be deceived by their false promises," the notice added.