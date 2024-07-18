Leopard Attack: Puppy Killed in Nashik, Residents Alarmed (WATCH CCTV VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

A puppy was attacked and killed on Samangaon Road, Shankar Nagar in the Nashik Road area on Wednesday at 3am. This incident has heightened panic among residents, as leopards continue to roam in populated areas despite recent efforts to manage their presence.

Watch Video:

Just 10-12 days ago, the forest department had caged a seven to eight-year-old female leopard at Panchak Shivar in the Jail Road area. However, a CCTV camera has now captured footage of another leopard hunting down a sleeping puppy on the road in Shankar Nagar.

The continued presence of leopards in the area has created an atmosphere of fear among the locals. In response, residents are urgently requesting that the forest department conduct a thorough inspection of the area and install a cage immediately to prevent further incidents.