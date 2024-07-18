 Leopard Attack: Puppy Killed in Nashik, Residents Alarmed (WATCH CCTV VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLeopard Attack: Puppy Killed in Nashik, Residents Alarmed (WATCH CCTV VIDEO)

Leopard Attack: Puppy Killed in Nashik, Residents Alarmed (WATCH CCTV VIDEO)

Just 10-12 days ago, the forest department had caged a seven to eight-year-old female leopard at Panchak Shivar in the Jail Road area

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 04:11 PM IST
article-image
Leopard Attack: Puppy Killed in Nashik, Residents Alarmed (WATCH CCTV VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

A puppy was attacked and killed on Samangaon Road, Shankar Nagar in the Nashik Road area on Wednesday at 3am. This incident has heightened panic among residents, as leopards continue to roam in populated areas despite recent efforts to manage their presence.

Watch Video:

Just 10-12 days ago, the forest department had caged a seven to eight-year-old female leopard at Panchak Shivar in the Jail Road area. However, a CCTV camera has now captured footage of another leopard hunting down a sleeping puppy on the road in Shankar Nagar.

Read Also
Pune Drink-And-Drive VIDEO: NCP-SP Leader Bandu Gaikwads' Son Rams SUV Into Chicken Truck In...
article-image

The continued presence of leopards in the area has created an atmosphere of fear among the locals. In response, residents are urgently requesting that the forest department conduct a thorough inspection of the area and install a cage immediately to prevent further incidents.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Sign of Leopard Four Days After Sighting In Ulkanagari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: No Sign of Leopard Four Days After Sighting In Ulkanagari

Nashik Briefs: 3 Devotees Killed By Speeding Vehicle On Way To Shirdi; 6 Arrested For Selling...

Nashik Briefs: 3 Devotees Killed By Speeding Vehicle On Way To Shirdi; 6 Arrested For Selling...

Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Urges Timely Completion of Development Projects in Ambegaon Taluka

Pune: Dilip Walse Patil Urges Timely Completion of Development Projects in Ambegaon Taluka

Nashik: NMC To Lease Out 10 Spaces for Mobile Tower Installation

Nashik: NMC To Lease Out 10 Spaces for Mobile Tower Installation

Nashik: NMC To Take Legal Action Against Unauthorised Road Digging

Nashik: NMC To Take Legal Action Against Unauthorised Road Digging