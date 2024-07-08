Nashik: Bhuse Approves ₹1,263.50 Lakh for FY 2024-25 District Development Works |

An outlay of ₹1,263.50 lakh has been approved for the financial year 2024-25 through the District Planning Committee. State Public Works (Public Enterprises) Minister and Nashik District Guardian Minister Dadaji Bhuse has emphasised the prioritisation and speedy completion of development works to enhance public convenience. He instructed that assistance from people's representatives should be sought whenever necessary.

Minister Bhuse addressed the district planning committee meeting held in the planning building in the collector office premises. Present at the meeting were MP Dr Shobha Bachhao, Rajabhau Waje, Bhaskar Bhagre, MLA Sarvashri Adv Manikrao Kokate, Dilip Bunkar, Dr Rahul Aher, Nitin Pawar, Hiraman Khoskar, Seema Hire, Collector Jalaj Sharma, Nashik Municipal Commissioner Dr Ashok Karanjkar, Nashik Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, District Planning Officer Kiran Joshi, Malegaon Additional Superintendent of Police Aniket Bharti, and heads of various departments.

Scheme-wise allocation

For the financial year 2024-25, the approved outlay includes ₹813 crore for the general scheme, ₹349.50 crore for the tribal sub-project, and ₹101 crore for the scheduled castes sub-project. Direct funds of ₹421 crore have been received for the period from April to July 2024. Considering the upcoming assembly election code of conduct, Minister Bhuse emphasised the need for proper planning and submission of proposals regarding electricity, water, health, road transport, agricultural services, and other areas to utilize the sanctioned funds effectively.

During the meeting, people's representatives made suggestions to ensure justice for eligible and needy beneficiaries while implementing government schemes. The meeting also included a review of expenditure in the financial year 2023-24, approved expenditure for 2024-25, and information on innovative works. A compliance report from the previous meeting was presented.

Newly elected MPs were welcomed by Guardian Minister Bhuse.

Read Also Blow To Ajit Pawar, 100 Partymen From Nashik Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati

Super 50 scheme gets boost

Additionally, successful meritorious candidates of the JEE Advanced entrance examination, who passed through the Zila Parishad's Super 50 initiative, were felicitated. The meeting included plan presentations and thanks from District Planning Officer Joshi, while Assistant Commissioner of Social Welfare Devidas Nandgaonkar presented details about the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan and the Tribal Constituent Scheme.

Funds have been allocated for various projects under innovative schemes in the district. An amount of ₹3 crores has been designated for the construction of Constitution Pillars and 75 feet tall National Flag Pillars across 15 talukas. Additionally, ₹0.77 crores have been sanctioned to improve the Girls' (NDA) Military Pre-Recruitment Training Institute at Trimbak Road, Nashik.

Further investments include ₹9.98 crores for building 104 classrooms in 49 model schools of the Zila Parishad. Under the innovative scheme, ₹1.74 crores have been approved for the Super-50 and Super-55 programs, aimed at helping Scheduled Caste boys and girls prepare for CET/JEE professional entrance exams.

Moreover, ₹7.10 crores will be spent on establishing 80 sales centers and 102 Umad Marts to support self-help initiatives for widows, abandoned, divorced, and poor women. For water supply in drought-affected gram panchayats, ₹2.24 crores have been allocated for 112 water tankers.

To modernize the police force, ₹12.35 crores have been sanctioned to provide 125 four-wheelers and 154 two-wheelers. Solar systems for water supply schemes in 40 Gram Panchayats have been approved with a budget of ₹3.99 crores. Lastly, ₹6.87 crores have been allocated to supply electricity through solar energy to 92 Zila Parishad schools currently without power.