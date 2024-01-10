Ajit Pawar Approves ₹1128.84 Crore Under District Plan For Pune: Here's What The District Will Get |

Maharashtra State Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar approved a draft plan totaling ₹1128.84 crore for Pune district in the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting held on Wednesday.

Out of ₹1128.84 crores, ₹948 crore for Pune district under the General District Annual Plan for 2024–25, ₹135 crore under the Scheduled Caste Scheme, and ₹45.84 crore under the Tribal Sub-Plan were approved.

The DPC meeting, chaired by Pawar in his office in Mantralya, had Cooperative Minister Dilip Valse Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakantdada Patil, Legislative Council Deputy Speaker Dr. Neelam Gorhe, and Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Department Nitin Gadre among the top brass officials present.

Sector-wise allocation

Under the general plan, funds were allocated for various sectors, including rural development, public facilities (₹125 crores), strengthening civic facilities (₹141 crores), health facilities (₹51 crores, 16 lakhs), road development (₹105 crores), non-conventional energy and energy development (₹95 crores), tourism development (₹53 crores, 44 lakhs), Green Maharashtra (₹62 crores), women and children empowerment (₹28 crores, 44 lakhs), dynamic administration (₹75 crores, 84 lakhs), skillful employment generation (₹16 crore, 65 lakhs), infrastructure (₹47 crores, 40 lakhs), raising educational standards (₹30 crores, 20 lakhs), development of sports talent (₹30 crores, 20 lakhs), and innovation scheme (₹41 crores, 86 lakhs).

During the years 2023–24, ₹590 crores (83.72 percent) of funds were spent under the General Plan. Pune district ranked first in the state in terms of administrative recognition and disbursed funds. Under the Scheduled Caste Upyojana, 12.80 percent of the funds were spent, and under the Tribal Upyojana, 52.95 percent were spent.

It has been planned to spend 100 percent of the funds by the end of March, as informed by Collector Dr. Deshmukh.

Pawar stated that an additional ₹369 crore is required for 2024–25, considering the demand for various systems.

Instructions were given to expedite pilgrimage and tourism development in the district. The aim is to develop pilgrimage sites like Pandharpur, Dehu, Alandi, and Bhandara mountain on the lines of Ujjain, with funds made available from the state level. Pawar also directed officials to propose the development of the Bhandara Hill Pilgrimage and initiate the tender process for Malojiraje fortress conservation. The district development plan is expected to be submitted soon.

"The overarching goal is to boost the state's economy to $1 trillion by 2027, with Pune district playing a crucial role," highlighted Pawar.

Special attention was advised for industries in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas, aligning with the implementation of priority schemes by the Prime Minister and NITI Aayog.

To address issues like street lights in rural areas, a focus on solar power generation was recommended to ensure uninterrupted service. The proposal included generating electricity through solar panels and supplying it to MahaVitaran, enabling rural areas to have access to street lights.

Efforts were emphasised to enhance facilities in Zila Parishad schools through the Corporate Social Responsibility fund.

Funds will also be allocated through the District Planning Committee to select talented students from Zila Parishad schools, enabling them to attend NASA and ISRO programs. This initiative aims to foster interest in science and technology among meritorious students from rural areas.

During the meeting, various topics were presented by people's representatives and members of the District Planning Committee, including tourism and pilgrimage development, police facilities, industrial area amenities, road development, rural roads, Anganwadi and school room repairs, funding for non-plan roads from the state level, and issues related to ration servers at affordable grain shops.