Briefs: 27-Year-Old Dies After Collapsing During Police Recruitment Drive in Pune, One Killed as Car Plunges into River in Nashik |

A 27-year-old man died on Saturday after collapsing during the police recruitment drive in Pune, an official said. The drive is currently underway at the police ground in the city's Shivajinagar area, the official added.

"Tushar Baban Bhalke from Sangamner in Ahmednagar collapsed during the mandatory run, which is part of the physical tests of the recruitment drive. He was rushed to a hospital where he died. Prima facie, it seems he suffered a heart attack. Further probe is underway," the official added.

Nashik: One killed as car plunges into river

A 35-year-old man was killed and two others injured when their car broke the railing of a bridge and plunged into a river in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Sunday. The accident occurred in the Gangapur Road area of the city on Friday night, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the railing and fall into the Godavari river, he said. Nitin Bapu Kapadnis, who was driving the car, died on the spot, while two other occupants sustained injuries, the official said. The victims were travelling to Gangapur village from Dugaon, he said. A case has been registered with Nashik taluka police station, and further probe is underway, the official said.