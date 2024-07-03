Pune Porsche Crash: As Agarwals Get Bail, Here's Why You Should Not Forget The Accident Which Killed Two | Sourced

The Pune Porsche accident, which fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers in Pune's Kalyani Nagar area, sent shockwaves across the country.

The May 19 accident had a widespread impact on the law and order of the city. Several pubs were demolished, and officers were suspended, with the family of the minor accused and him behind bars. This was all due to public outcry that started after speedy bail was given to the minor accused by the Juvenile Justice Board.

After the outcry, he was sent to the detention centre, and it started a series of events - the 17-year-old boy's father Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder, and his grandfather, doctors who exchanged his blood sample, the dean of the Sasoon Hospital, and several illegal bars, rooftops, and pubs were closed.

Bails to Agarwals

Meanwhile, a Pune court on Tuesday granted bail to the father and the grandfather of the juvenile involved in the Porsche car crash, in a case pertaining to alleged kidnapping and wrongful confinement of their family driver after the fatal accident in May.

A Judicial Magistrate (First Class) granted bail to the 17-year-old boy's father, Vishal Agarwal, a prominent builder, and his grandfather, who were arrested in late May and are currently in judicial custody.

While Agarwal, who was arrested on Tuesday by police of the adjoining Pimpri-Chinchwad township in a separate cheating case, will remain behind bars, the teen's grandfather will walk out of jail soon.

Thus, although we should be grateful to the citizen activists, common people, and opposition leaders who pressured the authorities to take action, we should not forget the case in the coming days, as the battle is still ongoing, and justice is yet to be served to the deceased.

Here 10 facts of the case and why you should not forget the cause of justice

- Minor boy drove Porsche Taycan at over 200 km/h, crashing into a motorcycle, allegedly under the influence of alcohol

- Father knew about minor consuming liquor, according to the Pune police

- CCTV footage from two restaurants confirmed minor drinking with friends before the incident

- Minor released on immediate bail by Juvenile Justice Board

- Pune Police informed local court that father instructed driver to give Porsche keys to minor whenever requested

- Driver called father when minor insisted on driving, father instructed driver to sit next to minor

- Minor and friends spent approximately ₹48,000 at a Pune pub before the accident

- Minor's blood sample was exchanged with mother's to evade alcohol detection

- Family driver kidnapped and coerced into taking blame

- Deceased engineers Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta from Indore, in Pune for career aspirations, families awaiting justice