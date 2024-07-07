Blow To Ajit Pawar, 100 Partymen From Nashik Meet Sharad Pawar In Baramati

Ajit Pawar | File Photo

In what is being seen as a blow to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar'-led Nationalist Congress Party, about hundred party official from Nashik met Sharad Pawar in Baramati on Sunday (July 7). Former Nashik corporator Nana Mahale is among the partymen gathered at Govindbaug in Baramati. The party members gathered in Govindbaug today demanding a meeting with Sharad Pawar who met them some time after the gathering.

After Ajit Pawar's rebellion in July last year, a sizeable chunk of NCP cadre and a majority of party's senior leaders followed him in what was later deemed by the election commission as the 'real' NCP. It was widely held as a generational change in the Pawar clan. Many wrote off senior Pawar citing his advanced age.

However, Sharad Pawar not only formed his own party, but also registered stellar performance in the recently held Lok Sabha elections by winning eight seats compared to Ajit Pawar camp's single seat.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections are just months away. After INDIA bloc's performance in the Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar's party has seen influx of leaders who had left it in the first place.

MLAs from Ajit Pawar faction meet Sharad Pawar, spark speculation

Things haven't been too well for Ajit Pawar faction lately. Five MLAs from his camp met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai on July 2. This gave rise to speculation that these MLAs were keen on joing the latter's party.

The meet took place in public view right when political heavyweights of the state have converged in Mumbai for the Monsoon Session of the assembly.

On Saturday, Sharad Pawar spoke with the media.

“I am aware that many leaders from other parties have met our state party president in Mumbai. I am in touch with him about this. All I can say is that we are open to taking back certain leaders or public representatives. We have not put a ban on all those who left but will take a call on a case-by-case basis,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)