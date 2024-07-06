Nashik Civic Body Faces Tight Deadline: 3 Months Left For Development Works Before Assembly Polls

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) | File Image

With the code of conduct for the Nashik Teachers' Constituency of the Vidhan Parishad and the Lok Sabha Elections ending on July 5, it was expected that the smooth functioning of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) would resume. However, with the code of conduct for the Assembly elections set to come into effect at the end of September, the Municipal Corporation has only three months to complete development works.

Elections for the 18th Lok Sabha were announced on March 16, with the code of conduct coming into effect the same day. Elections were held in five phases in Maharashtra, with Nashik participating in the fourth phase. The counting of votes was completed on June 4, after which the code of conduct was expected to expire. However, on May 23, elections for the Nashik Teachers' Constituency were announced, imposing another code of conduct.

The State Election Commission postponed the elections for the Nashik Teachers' Constituency but later announced that the counting of votes would end on July 1, with the code of conduct expiring on July 5. With the expiration of the code of conduct, the NMC can now expedite its work. The tender process for new works had been on hold for the past two and a half months due to the code of conduct.