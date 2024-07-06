PUNE VIRAL: Auto-Rickshaw Driver Offers Free Rides To Blind, Pregnant Women, Wins Hearts Online | X/@aparanjape

An auto-rickshaw driver from Pune is earning widespread applause on social media after a picture of his three-wheeler went viral.

Pune-based X (formerly Twitter) user, Amit Paranjape, shared the picture of the auto-rickshaw on the microblogging site on Thursday. The back of the auto-rickshaw displayed a message offering free rides up to 2 kilometres for blind, disabled, and pregnant women.

Spotted this Rickshaw in Aundh, #Pune. Not sure if you can read the message at the back clearly...



It says 'free transportation for the blind, handicapped and for pregnant women, for up to 2 km'.



Great initiative by the Rickshaw driver 🙏 pic.twitter.com/UqGVLqFAPj — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) July 4, 2024

Paranjape wrote, "Spotted this Rickshaw in Aundh, #Pune. Not sure if you can read the message at the back clearly... It says 'free transportation for the blind, handicapped and for pregnant women, for up to 2 km'. Great initiative by the Rickshaw driver (sic)."

The driver quickly won hearts online, with X users showering him with praise.

"Gentleman in true sense," commented one user. "Humanity is still alive," wrote another. "Perfect example of Corporate Social Responsibility! Ensuring both business run and social contribution," said a third user. "Rare to see nowadays," noted a fourth user.

