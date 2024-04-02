Nashik: Bhujbal Claims Delhi's Support, Tussle Over Nashik LS Seat Continues

The Nashik Lok Sabha constituency is witnessing a heated political battle as prominent leader from the NCP and former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal claims that he will start preparing in full swing, as Delhi has nominated him for this seat. The Shiv Sena Shinde faction, which was claiming the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, and their efforts for the same seem to be falling back after this development.

On the other hand, the current Member of Parliament (MP) Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena's Shinde faction is gearing up for a third consecutive term, aiming for a hat-trick victory. However, his re-election bid faces stiff competition, particularly with the emergence of Chhagan Bhujbal as a prominent contender.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has thrown its hat into the ring, demanding the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, citing its strong presence in the district and city, as per a recent statement from BJP Leader Girish Mahajan. The BJP's claim has escalated tensions within the Mahayuti, with conflicting interests among coalition partners. Meanwhile, the entry of Chhagan Bhujbal has added a new dimension to the electoral landscape, intensifying the struggle for supremacy.

Amidst the political manoeuvring, the Grand Alliance remains divided over the Nashik Lok Sabha seat, with all three alliance parties staking their claim. While Hemant Godse has commenced campaigning for his re-election bid, Chhagan Bhujbal has signaled his intent to contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Bhujbal's assertion of his nomination being sealed from Delhi underscores the gravity of the situation, indicating a significant shift in the dynamics of the electoral contest.

Speaking on the matter, Chhagan Bhujbal emphasised the importance of unity within the alliance and his willingness to accept the challenge posed by the forthcoming elections. While acknowledging the decision made by the alliance, Bhujbal reiterated his commitment to fighting with full vigour, underscoring the enduring bond between him and the people of Nashik.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in Nashik promise to be fiercely contested, with each party striving to secure victory in this pivotal constituency.