Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Mahayuti Allies Tu-Tu Main-Main Over 6 Seats Including Thane & Nashik

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (M), State Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis (L) and Ajit Pawar (R). | ANI

Mumbai: Despite burning the midnight oil over hard negotiations, Thane, Palghar, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Nashik, Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv were proving to be the tricky Lok Sabha constituencies for the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis have held three rounds of talks so far but could not arrive at a consensus as both have taken aggressive stands claiming the winnability factor. Insiders from both parties pointed out that Shinde and Fadnavis have hinted that a workable solution will now be possible only after the intervention of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Which Are The 6 Seats Causing Issues In Seat-Sharing Talks?

Of the six seats, Thane, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg and Dharashiv are held by Shiv Sena (UBT), Palghar and Nashik by Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Sambhajinagar by AIMIM. The CM’s home turf of Thane is witnessing an intense Sena-BJP fight with neither ready to relent.

Shinde is considering Thane as a matter of prestige. On the other hand, the BJP has argued that after the split in Shiv Sena, the Shinde faction lacks a formidable candidate to take on Sena (UBT)’s MP Rajan Vichare.

Samants Taking Claim Of Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Seat

In Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, Shinde is under tremendous pressure from industry minister Uday Samant and his brother Kiran Samant to field the party nominee. However, BJP is keen to nominate former Union minister Narayan Rane.

In Palghar too, the BJP is confident to win the seat based on its increased presence. Palghar MP Rajendra Gavit is currently with the Shinde Sena.

Similarly, in Sambhajinagar, the Shinde faction has considered nominating its minister Sandipan Bhamre or Maratha reservation activist Vinod Patil. On the other hand, the BJP has made a strong pitch for the seat as they believe they can utilise the cracks within the Shiv Sena (UBT). Union Minister Bhagwat Karad is the BJP’s likely nominee in Sambhajinagar. The Sena (UBT) brings in former MP Chandrakant Khaire.

Clash Over Nashik Seat

On top of it, the Ajit Pawarled NCP’s claim over Nashik has made the ongoing seatsharing process more complicated. NCP minister and Samata Parishad founder Chhagan Bhujbal has claimed that his nomination has been pitched by none other than senior BJP leaders. Sitting MP Hemant Godse has already launched his campaign without waiting for the official announcement of seat-sharing agreement.

As far as Dharashiv is concerned, Shiv Sena (UBT) has already nominated sitting MP Omraje Nimbalkar. The BJP is expected to field former minister Rana Patil while Shinde faction is finding it difficult for a suitable nominee who can take on Nimbalkar. Ajit Pawar’s NCP hopes to get Dharashiv and has already shortlisted three names Satish Chavan, Vikram Kale and Suresh Birajdar