Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Raj Thackeray's MNS Can Be A Better Ally For BJP Than Shinde's Shiv Sena?

(R to L) Home Minister Amit Shah, MNS leader Raj Thackeray, and Thackeray's son Amit | Provided

In a strategic political move, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is considering the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) as a reliable partner, particularly if efforts to secure a 45-plus seat majority in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections fall short.

A top BJP leader, while speaking to the Times Of India revealed that in such a scenario, the BJP may extend an offer of a Rajya Sabha seat to an MNS nominee, with Bala Nandgaonkar, known for defeating OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal from Mazgaon, being a preferred choice.

However, there are also speculations revolving that the NDA might field Bala Nandgaonkar against Shiv Sena UBT's Arvind Sawant on the South Mumbai seat. This might be an interesting fight as both the leaders hold immense respect amongst the Marathi masses in south Mumbai.

Additionally, there are discussions about appointing Raj Thackeray's son, Amit Thackeray, to the legislative council from the Governor's quota.

Political Maneuvering Amidst Vacancies & Alliances

The revelation comes against the backdrop of an impending vacancy in the Rajya Sabha due to Union Minister Piyush Goyal's candidacy in the Mumbai North Lok Sabha constituency. The unexpected meeting between Raj Thackeray and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, reportedly facilitated by Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has added a new dimension to Maharashtra's political landscape. While the details of the meeting remain undisclosed, it holds significant political implications.

Strategic Alliances & Potential Support

The BJP leader emphasized the importance of reaching an amicable deal with the MNS, as their support could bolster BJP's prospects in achieving the coveted 45-plus seat goal. The leader further acknowledged the influence of Eknath Shinde, who orchestrated a split in the Shiv Sena and secured the party's symbol and name. However, doubts persist regarding Shinde's voter base, with indications that grassroots support still favours Uddhav Thackeray, the president of the Shiv Sena's breakaway faction.

Raj Thackeray's Resilient Voter Base

Despite recent electoral setbacks, Raj Thackeray's MNS retains a formidable voter base, positioning it as a potential ally for the BJP. While Thackeray may not have secured victories in recent state assembly or Lok Sabha elections, his enduring support among voters at the grassroots level adds weight to the BJP's strategic considerations.

In the dynamic landscape of Maharashtra politics, alliances and strategic partnerships play a pivotal role, and the BJP's exploration of an alliance with the MNS displays the saffron party's pragmatic approach towards securing electoral success.