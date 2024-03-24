 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Cong MLA From Nagpur Joins Shinde's Shiv Sena; May Be Fielded From Ramtek
PTIUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 |

Congress MLA from Umred constituency, Raju Parve, resigned from the party and joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Sunday. He is likely to be fielded from the reserved Ramtek constituency by Shiv Sena against Congress candidate Rashmi Barve, sources said.

Ramtek goes to poll in the first phase on April 19.

Parve joined Shiv Sena at 'Varsha', the official residence of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in the presence of Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Parve won the Umred seat in Nagpur district on a Congress ticket in the 2019 assembly elections.

Beed Lok Sabha Polls: 'I Am A Brave Warrior, Will Fight The War For You,' Says Pankaja Munde To...
article-image

Notably, Ramtek Lok Sabha constituency is one of the few seats on which Shiv Sena led by Shinde and BJP have staked claims for 2024 polls. This constituency, which falls in Nagpur district, was won by Shiv Sena (undivided) in 1999, 2004, 2014 and 2019 elections.

