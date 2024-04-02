 Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For Parbhani Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For Parbhani Seat

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For Parbhani Seat

BJP leader and Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaja Munde said those who point out that Jankar is an outsider must know the one who works keeps moving.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Tuesday, April 02, 2024, 12:58 AM IST
article-image
RSP President Mahadev Jankar |

Rashtriya Samaj Party (RSP) president and Dhangar leader Mahadev Jankar on Monday filed his nomination paper for the Parbhani Lok Sabha seat in the collector's office along with the chief office-bearers of Mahayuti.

The seat was originally with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), however, it was given to Jankar after the intervention of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Addressing a gathering after Jankar filed his nomination, Fadnavis said he had brought the special message from PM Narendra Modiji that “He is waiting for Jankar in Lok Sabha.”

Read Also
Shirur Lok Sabha Elections: Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil To Join Ajit Pawar-Led NCP Tomorrow, Faceoff...
article-image

Devendra Fadnavis Praises Modi, Highlights Development Initiatives in Parbhani

Fadnavis hailed Modi and said the Centre has brought about development and given gas and water connections without going into religion and caste angles.

“The Shaktipeeth Highway that the state government is planning will go through Parbhani. It will connect it with south India and western Maharashtra. Krishi vigyan kendras, industrial zones will come up in Parbhani,” Fadnavis said.

Read Also
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha Quota Agitators Attempt To Block Pankaja Munde's Convoy In Beed
article-image

Pankaja Munde Defends Jankar's Candidacy

BJP leader and Beed Lok Sabha candidate Pankaja Munde said those who point out that Jankar is an outsider must know the one who works keeps moving.

Jankar's journey started in Baramati and he is now in Parbhani, Munde said.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: RSP President Mahadev Jankar Files Nomination Paper For...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'NCP (SP) To Contest From Satara Constituency', Says Congress...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'NCP (SP) To Contest From Satara Constituency', Says Congress...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Likely To Contest From Satara...

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Former CM Prithviraj Chavan Likely To Contest From Satara...

Mumbai News: BMC Collects ₹ 3,195 Crore In Property Tax, Highest Collection From H East Ward

Mumbai News: BMC Collects ₹ 3,195 Crore In Property Tax, Highest Collection From H East Ward

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC, Citizens Associations Team Up To Boost Voter Turnout

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BMC, Citizens Associations Team Up To Boost Voter Turnout