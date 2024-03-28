Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maratha Quota Agitators Attempt To Block Pankaja Munde's Convoy In Beed

(Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times via Getty Images) |

On Wednesday, a group of Maratha quota agitators attempted to block the convoy of BJP's Beed Lok Sabha candidate, Pankaja Munde. According to a senior police official, the police intervened and dispersed the crowd, with the process to register a case against the agitators underway.

The incident occurred as Munde was en route to attend a religious event at Kej in Beed district. The agitators, chanting "Ek Maratha, Lakh Maratha," filmed the protest, leading to its viral spread on social media platforms.

"These were Maratha quota agitators who attempted to halt Pankaja Munde's convoy. She was adequately secured. The individuals were cleared, allowing the convoy to proceed as scheduled," stated the police official. He further mentioned that the police successfully dispersed the agitators.

Munde, addressing reporters, expressed uncertainty regarding the true identity of the agitators, given the presence of her supporters. "Their demeanor was different. I need to ascertain if they were genuine Maratha quota agitators. I couldn't observe much as my supporters surrounded me," she said. While acknowledging previous encounters with Maratha protesters displaying black handkerchiefs, she noted the distinct behavior of the recent agitators.

"I doubt they were supporters of (quota activist) Manoj Jarange's agitation. I don't believe offenses should be filed against them," Munde added.

Former minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government, Munde faced defeat in the 2019 Assembly polls from Parli to her cousin and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde. The BJP has now nominated her from the Beed Lok Sabha seat, replacing her sister Pritam Munde, the sitting MP.