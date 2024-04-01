Nashik: ZP’s Voting Awareness Campaign Through Rangpanchami

In a bid to enhance voter participation in the upcoming elections, the Zila Parishad has initiated a series of innovative activities aimed at raising awareness among school students under the guidance of the Chief Executive Officer of the Zila Parishad. Aligning with the spirit of the Rangpanchami festival, students from Zila Parishad schools across the district actively participated in spreading awareness about voting.

As part of this programme spearheaded by the SVEEP committee, students in Nashik district's Zilla Parishad schools have creatively incorporated the message of voting awareness into the Rangpanchami celebrations. Using ink to simulate the process of voting by marking their fingers, students effectively conveyed the importance of participating in elections. Additionally, they showcased their creativity by crafting vibrant posters adorned with messages urging citizens to exercise their voting rights.

Furthermore, students made intricate mehendi designs on their hands, each design accompanied by a message emphasizing the significance of voting. These engaging activities not only fostered a sense of civic responsibility among the students but also served as a platform to educate their parents about the importance of voting. Parents' meetings were organized across schools in the district, where they were encouraged to register as voters and participate actively in the democratic process.