Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 70,000 New Voters Added In Five Years in Hingoli

As a result of the reinspection and awareness campaign implemented by the Election Commission (EC), around 70,000 new voters have been added to the voters' lists in the Hingoli district since 2019.

In all, 70,052 new voters were added to the lists published on April 26, 2024. The number of voters during the 2019 Lok Sabha election was 1,732,540, which has now increased to 1,802,592.

In 2019, the number of voters in the Hingoli assembly constituency was 310,377, including 162,755 males and 147,622 females. Now, the total number is 320,998, including 168,454 men and 155,243 women.

The number of voters in Kalamnuri assembly constituency was 305,037, including 159,923 men and 145,114 women. Now, the total number of voters is 316,538, including 166,180 men and 150,357 women.

Vasmat assembly constituency had 290,575 voters, including 151,298 men and 139,276 women. Now, the number of voters is 308,631, including 160,218 men and 148,408 women.

In Hadgaon assembly constituency, the voters were 277,900, including 145,550 men and 132,348 women. Now, the voters are 288,079, including 137,923 men and 150,153 women.

In Kiwat, the number of voters was 258,659, including 133,432 men and 125,219 women, and now the voters are 265,823, including 136,972 men and 128,740 women.

The Umarkhed assembly constituency had 289,992 voters, including 152,235 men and 137,755 women, which has increased to 302,623, including 157,840 men and 144,781 women.