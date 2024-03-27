Nashik: Empowering College Youths To Become 'Voter Ambassadors'

In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, Nashik district is gearing up for a robust voter awareness campaign under the guidance of District Collector Jalaj Sharma. As part of this initiative, the SVEEP committee has devised a comprehensive plan to raise awareness among urban and rural residents, with a special focus on enlisting college youths as voter ambassadors. These ambassadors will play a crucial role in assisting voters, particularly the elderly, disabled individuals, and pregnant women, during various stages of the electoral process, including registration and polling.

Chief Executive Officer of Zila Parishad, Ashima Mittal, has urged interested youths to register online to serve as voter ambassadors. Prior to their enrollment, background checks will be conducted to ensure their suitability for the role, with an emphasis placed on upholding the electoral code of conduct. The objective is to engage responsible and committed individuals who will actively contribute to voter awareness without any compromise on ethical standards.

The campaign, titled 'Votkar Nashikkar - I will decide my MP,' aims to empower Nashik district residents to exercise their democratic right to vote. By mobilizing youths as ambassadors, the district administration seeks to maximize the outreach and encourage widespread participation in the electoral process. Ashima Mittal, Co-Chairperson of the SVEEP committee, has called upon the youth of Nashik to join hands in this noble endeavor and become champions of democracy by championing the cause of voter awareness.