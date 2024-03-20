Madhya Pradesh: Narmadapuram Collector Enjoys Street Plays Raising Voter’s Awareness |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pardesh): Collector Sonia Meena visited Makhan Nagar on Tuesday to see the preparations for the Lok Sabha election in Panchayats and Tehsils. She inspected the check posts in Anchal Kheda and Naseerabadvillages and spoke to the officials posted there. She went to polling booths 91, 92 and 93 in Anchal Kheda, and 61 and 62 in Samaun village, and 17 and 18 in Ganera village.

She met the volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) to take feedback from them on raising voter’s awareness in Kotharia village and saw the street play staged by them. The volunteers have set up a seven-day camp in the village. When the collector wanted to know from them how they were communicating with the voters, they said they were visiting each house and telling the residentsthat their one vote would bring a government to work for their welfare.

She also saw the street plays and heard the song presented by the NSS volunteers to raise voter’s awareness. The volunteers also informed the collector about the extempore speech, Rangoli-making and other competitions being held to raise voter’s awareness. The NSS volunteers are highly enthusiastic about the work they are doing and should maintain it, the collector said.

Meena checked the entries of vehicles in the register in Anchal Kheda and said that those who were working at the check posts should have identity cards. She was told that Patwari, Kotwar, sector police officials and RI deployed at the check posts are examining each vehicle. At the polling booth number 92 in Anchal Kheda, the collector told the officials to ensure that tents are pitched in and toilets kept in proper shape on the polling day. She also enjoyed the street plays to raise voter’s awareness in Makhan Nagar.

Afterwards, the collector visited the government Model Higher Secondary School, Makhan Nagar where inspected the polling booths 83 and 84. According to reports, booth number 83 is critical. Meena directed to SDM to increase the number of voters. She also visited Samaun village and checked polling booths 17 and 18. Meena was accompanied by SDM of Narmadapuram Neeta Kori, Tehsildar of Sohagpur and other officials.