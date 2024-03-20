 MP: Over Dozen Peacocks Found Dead In Bhind, Villagers Claim Poisoning By Labourers
The villagers claimed against these migrant workers, accusing them of poisoning the peacocks to capture them for consumption.

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh): Over a dozen peacocks, were found dead in Bhind’s Harikccha village on Wednesday. Villagers accused the labourers of poisoning the national birds, allegedly for selling their meat.

According to reports, the dead peacocks were discovered in the fields of mustard crops, where labourers from outside the village had been called for harvesting activities. Upon receiving the distressing news, a team from the Forest Department swiftly arrived at the scene, accompanied by medical professionals for conducting postmortem examinations, in order to identify the actual cause of the deaths.

The incident occurred in Harikccha village, where the sudden demise of these majestic birds has sparked concern among the villagers and authorities. The villagers claimed against these migrant workers, accusing them of poisoning the peacocks to capture them for consumption. This accusation has prompted the Forest Department to launch a thorough investigation into the matter to find the cause of death and identify any potential culprits.

District Forest Officer Mohammad Maz says that their team was immediately dispatched to Harikccha village upon receiving reports of the peacocks' deaths. Alongside, a medical team has been called in to conduct postmortem examinations to determine the cause of death.

As the investigation progresses, authorities remain alert in ensuring the safety and well-being of wildlife in the region.

