 Bhopal: Fitness Influencer Kills Self At Friend's Place, Probe On
Bhopal: Fitness Influencer Kills Self At Friend's Place, Probe On

Arya was living alone at his house in Kolar.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, March 19, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
Bhopal: Fitness Influencer Kills Self At Friend's Place, Probe On | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 21-year-old fitness influencer allegedly committed suicide at his friend’s house in Kolar on Monday late night, police said. He was pursuing post-graduation from Amarkantak. The deceased was Durgjeet Singh Arya, a native of Rajasthan. He had come to Bhopal on March 14 to see friend in Kolar. His friend left for native place on March 16 to celebrate Holi with his family. Since then, Arya was living alone at his house in Kolar.

He hanged himself from ceiling at 10 pm on Monday. The suicide came to light on Tuesday morning when Arya’s friend’s landlord visited his room. The police were informed, who rushed to the spot, and learnt that Arya had changed his bio on his Instagram handle before taking the extreme step.

He wrote a slogan raised by Gorkha Rifles of Indian Army, which goes, Kaayar Bhanda Marna Ramru, which translates to, “It is better to die than to live in fear”. He had also posted several images of him working out at the gym on his Instagram handle.

No suicide note had been recovered from the spot. Probe is on to ascertain reason behind the suicide.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines |

