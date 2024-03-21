Empowering Voters: Students Lead Awareness Drive In Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency |

The students of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya reached out to the senior citizens of Nirgudsar village in Shirur Lok Sabha Constituency with the sound of drums, chanting slogans like 'Matdan kara, matdar raja ahe (Vote, vote is power)' and 'Matdar raja jaga ho, Loksahicha dhaga ho (Rise, o voter king, be the thread of democracy)'. They urged senior citizens to vote as informed individuals.

Students and teachers from rural areas are actively participating in voter awareness campaigns. Teachers are seen refining the talents and voting awareness of students through innovative concepts. They create different types of 'selfie frames' and colourful slogan panels to create a vibrant atmosphere.

The students not only encourage voting but also capture citizens' photos behind a 'selfie frame' with the message 'Yes I will vote'. Citizens are responding positively to these efforts. Villagers appreciate the initiative taken by the future generation to strengthen democracy.

ZP School Principal Sangita Shete, Dr Shantaram Gawde, Ashok Kadalag, Sahil Shah, Principal of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya Kantaram Tavre, Supervisor Santosh Valse, Navnath Thorat, students from Zila Parishad Primary School, and villagers participated in the event.

Meanwhile, college students also joined the awareness campaign. In BD Kale College, Ghodegaon, stickers with QR codes were placed to provide information about polling stations. Students and professors were briefed on how to check their names on the voter list.

At the Anganwadi level in Shirur Panchayat Samiti, the a voting awareness program through audio-visual media was held. Anganwadi workers and local villagers participated in the programme, receiving guidance on the election and voting processes.