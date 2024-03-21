'We Will Find You And Get You': Pune Police After 5 Nigerians, 2 Others Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹35 Lakh

Pune CP Amitesh Kumar |

The Pune Police on Wednesday apprehended seven drug peddlers, including five Nigerian nationals, and confiscated drugs worth an estimated ₹35 lakh from them.

The police conducted raids at eight locations across Pune, including Kondhwa, Undri, Pisoli, Phursungi, Yewalewadi, Manjri, Wanwadi, and Kothrud.

The five Nigerians arrested were identified as Idofo Yenedu, Olamide Kayode, Kohinde Idris, Jahiti Severin, and Emmanuel Navatu.

Furthermore, 11 Nigerians lacking valid documents, such as passports and proper visas, were identified, and steps are being taken to deport them.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar stated, "We are conducting operations to eradicate the drug menace in the city. Police have identified individuals involved in the drug supply chain, and search operations are underway against Nigerian nationals residing in various locations across the city."

"Consequently, drug consignments were found at five locations, leading to the arrest of five Nigerians. Additionally, 11 Nigerians without valid documents, including passports and proper visas, were identified. Each case was individually assessed, resulting in their initiation for deportation," he added.

Meanwhile, the Pune Police, through its official handle on X (formerly Twitter), declared, "We will find you and get you...! Team Pune City Police continues to strike at the Drug Mafia where it hurts. Action continues... and WILL CONTINUE until we achieve #DrugFreePune. Period. SAY NO TO DRUGS before you find yourself in Police Custody!"

(With PTI inputs)