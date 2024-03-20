10 PHOTOS Of Spring's Awakening: Pune Flourishes With Floral Farewell To Winter

By: Megha Yadav | March 20, 2024
Amidst Pune's Camp, the atmosphere is filled with joy as Bougainvillea white flowers burst into bloom
Anand Chaini
Aundh - Bougainvillea plants adorning the road divider bring a vibrant burst of pink colour
Anand Chaini
In the heart of KP, vibrant red Euphorbia plants ignite the landscape with their fiery hues
Anand Chaini
The charm of Camp increased with the majestic yellow Soga tree standing tall, casting a golden glow upon the landscape
Anand Chaini
Jacaranda Mimosifolia flower proudly displays its vibrant purple blooms, adorning the neighborhood in Koregaon Park
Anand Chaini
In the charming streets of Aundh, a delicate pink Bougainvillea blooms gracefully, captivating all who pass by with its gentle beauty
Anand Chaini
In Koregaon Park, the Crown of Thorns plant thrives. Its vibrant red flowers pop against the green leaves
Anand Chaini
A barren frangipani tree surprises with the delicate beauty of small white flowers, adding a touch of grace to its stark branches in Koregaon Park
Anand Chaini
In Pashan, white, pink and red Bougainvillea flowers adorn a wall compound of a hostel
Anand Chaini