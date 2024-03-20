10 PHOTOS Of Spring's Awakening: Pune Flourishes With Floral Farewell To Winter

By: Megha Yadav | March 20, 2024

Amidst Pune's Camp, the atmosphere is filled with joy as Bougainvillea white flowers burst into bloom

Anand Chaini

Aundh - Bougainvillea plants adorning the road divider bring a vibrant burst of pink colour

Anand Chaini

In the heart of KP, vibrant red Euphorbia plants ignite the landscape with their fiery hues

Anand Chaini

The charm of Camp increased with the majestic yellow Soga tree standing tall, casting a golden glow upon the landscape

Anand Chaini

Jacaranda Mimosifolia flower proudly displays its vibrant purple blooms, adorning the neighborhood in Koregaon Park

Anand Chaini

In the charming streets of Aundh, a delicate pink Bougainvillea blooms gracefully, captivating all who pass by with its gentle beauty

Anand Chaini

In Koregaon Park, the Crown of Thorns plant thrives. Its vibrant red flowers pop against the green leaves

Anand Chaini

A barren frangipani tree surprises with the delicate beauty of small white flowers, adding a touch of grace to its stark branches in Koregaon Park

Anand Chaini

In Pashan, white, pink and red Bougainvillea flowers adorn a wall compound of a hostel

Anand Chaini