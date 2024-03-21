Pune News: Gunshots Fired After Clash Over Cricket Match Between Two Groups | Representative pic

In a shocking incident, gunshots were fired in Pune's Katraj area following a heated altercation that erupted between two groups after a cricket match. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station on Wednesday evening.

According to the police, a cricket match had taken place between the two groups in the Katraj area on Tuesday, during which a dispute arose. The following day, they convened near an under-construction building in the locality in an attempt to resolve the conflict. However, tensions flared once again during the meeting, leading to another argument. It was during this confrontation that one individual brandished a country-made pistol. Fortunately, swift action from another person present prevented any casualties, as the fired bullet missed its mark. Nevertheless, chaos ensued, resulting in two individuals sustaining injuries while attempting to flee the scene.

Upon receiving information about the incident, senior police officers from the Bharti Vidyapeeth Police Station promptly arrived at the location. Several individuals have been detained for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation into the matter.