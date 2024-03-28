Nashik: District Collector Urges Special Efforts To Boost Voter Turnout

In a proactive move to address low voter turnout in previous elections, District Collector and District Election Officer Jalaj Sharma has called for concentrated efforts to increase voting percentages across the district. Speaking at a meeting held in the central hall of the Collector's office, Collector Sharma emphasised the importance of a dedicated campaign to raise awareness about the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and encourage voter participation.

The meeting saw the presence of key officials including Municipal Commissioner Dr. Ashok Karanjkar, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal, and others. Collector Sharma highlighted that polling for the Lok Sabha elections in the district is scheduled for May 20, stressing the need for active engagement from both government bodies and civil society organisations.

Recognising the significance of public awareness in driving voter turnout, Collector Sharma urged all stakeholders to intensify efforts to mobilise citizens to exercise their right to vote. He particularly emphasised the importance of engaging young voters and instructed the involvement of college youth in voter awareness campaigns.

During the meeting, participants exchanged ideas on effective strategies to promote voting awareness, with Ashima Mittal, CEO of Zila Parishad, proposing initiatives such as 'Vote Kar Nashikkar,' 'I Will Decide My MP,' etc. These initiatives aim to leverage various platforms including street plays, public awareness programs, and involvement of prominent personalities such as filmmakers and athletes to enhance voter engagement.