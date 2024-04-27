Pune: Mercedes Driver Suffers Epilepsy Attack While Driving, 10 Motorcycles Damaged, One Injured |

One was injured and 10 bikes were damaged in an accident that followed the driver of a high end luxury car getting Epilepsy attack in Wanowrie area of Pune on Friday.

As per the report in the Indian Express, the driver suffered a seizure and lost control of the vehicle. The accident took place on 3.10pm in Jafrin Lane, off Kedari Road.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Ravindra Dhanwade, who is resident of Shridi.

Following the driver's loss of control, the car collided with several motorcycles parked on either side of the lane, causing injuries to several people. Among them, Mohammad Anis Shoukat Ali Khatri sustained severe injuries and he was rushed to the hospital.

The police also raised questions regarding why Dhanwade was permitted to drive despite his medical condition. They also informed that they will seek the revocation of his license from the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

What is Epilepsy?

Epilepsy is also known as a seizure disorder and it is a brain condition that causes recurring seizures. When a person has 2 or more seizures 24 hours apart, he is said to be having epilepsy.

Is driving allowed?

As per the Motor Vehicle Act 1939, a person with epilepsy must not be allotted a driving license even if he has had a single seizure at any point in his life.

Ideally in most western countries patients with epilepsy who are seizure free for more than a year are allowed to drive.

The Indian Motor Vehicle Act 1939 empowers the transport authorities to deny a driving license to anyone with even a single seizure at any point in his/her life.

At present, the regulations require all applicants to fill up an 'application cum declaration of physical fitness' form. It also requires the person to be free from epilepsy, vertigo or any mental ailment likely to affect his efficiency and heart or lung disorder which might interfere with the performance of his duties as a driver.

If it is declared that the person has epilepsy, the applicant is required to undergo a medical examination. Even in the case of positive medical recommendations, there is no provision to issue a driving license if the person has epilepsy.