 Nashik: Bag Containing ₹9 lakh Snatched In Broad Daylight
Prashant NikaleUpdated: Friday, March 08, 2024, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
In a shocking incident unfolding on Wadala Road in the Rehnuma Nagar area, a man fell victim to a bag-snatching incident in broad daylight. The bag, containing a substantial amount of ₹9 lakh in cash, was forcibly stolen while he was walking on the road.

Hanif Afsar Qureshi, who runs a dairy farm business, filed a complaint at the Mumbai Naka police station. The robbery occurred on Wednesday afternoon when Qureshi, after collecting money from his business, was heading towards his house. The perpetrators, riding a two-wheeler, approached under the pretence of asking for an address and brazenly snatched the bag containing ₹9 lakh.

article-image

The Mumbai Naka police have registered a case of forced theft in connection with this incident, and further investigations are underway. The robbery has left the community on edge, and authorities are working diligently to apprehend the culprits responsible for this daylight theft.

article-image

