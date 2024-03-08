Nashik: NMC Seeks New Contractor For Citylinc Bus Service | File Photo

Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken decisive steps to address the ongoing issues with the current Citylinc bus service contractor, Max Detective and Securities. Criticised for eight strikes in the last two and a half years, the civic body has initiated a tender process to appoint a new contractor, aiming to replace the current service provider.

In response to the recurrent disruptions in Citylinc bus services, NMC has moved forward with blacklisting Max Detective and Securities, proposing a fine of ₹30 lakh. The objective is to mitigate the challenges faced by Nashik residents due to the frequent strikes and ensure a more reliable public transport system.

The tendering process for a new contractor has been launched ahead of the expiration of the current contract in July 2024. Citylinc bus service, operated by Nashik Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (NMPML) since July 2021, has been adversely affected by labour strikes initiated by the driver-conductor supplier company.

These strikes, prompted by issues such as delayed payment of wages, inadequate wages, non-payment of gratuity, and other employment-related grievances, have resulted in significant financial losses exceeding ₹100 crore for the municipal corporation.

Following a recent two-day strike by conductors protesting wage payment irregularities, NMC issued a third notice to terminate the contract with Max Detective and Securities. Concurrently, efforts are underway to blacklist the supplier company and secure a new contractor to ensure uninterrupted bus services.