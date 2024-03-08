Nashik: Leopard Attack In Trimbakeshwar Leaves 2 Farm Workers Injured - Photos Inside

Nashik: Leopard Attack In Trimbakeshwar Leaves 2 Farm Workers Injured |

A leopard attacked and injured two individuals, Kalu Soma Wagh (45) and Tarabai Vitthal Murtadak (35), while they were working on a farm in Trimbakeshwar's Mauje Pimpri on Thursday. Both victims were rushed to Nashik Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

The incident occurred around 4:45 pm when Wagh was attacked, sustaining injuries to his back and hand. Shortly after, Murtadak, a neighbour who was assisting in the cowshed, was also attacked while removing dung, resulting in injuries. After receiving initial treatment at Trimbakeshwar Rural Hospital, Murtadak was transferred to Nashik Civil Hospital for further care. Her condition is reported to be stable.

Upon receiving reports of the incident, a forest department team swiftly arrived at the scene to conduct a search operation. In an attempt to capture the leopard, a cage has been installed in the area. Public awareness campaigns are being organised in the village and surrounding areas to educate residents about safety precautions in light of frequent leopard sightings in Nashik taluka and neighboring regions such as Trimbakeshwar, Niphad, Igatpuri, and Sinnar. The forest department remains vigilant in addressing concerns and mitigating potential risks associated with leopard encounters in the region.