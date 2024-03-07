VIDEO: 4-Year-Old Boy Dies By Drowning In Nashik, CCTV Reveals Shocking Truth

Nashik: A 4-year-old boy died by drowning in the Datarnagar area of Malegaon in Nashik district. The family of the boy was under the impression that he must have fallen into the water while playing, but the CCTV footage that surfaced after his death shocked everyone.

Watch the video here:

Maharashtra : Nashik 4-year-old boy drowns in Malegaon Datar Nagar Shocking truth revealed in CCTV pic.twitter.com/ja52bMaf1h — Bharat Ghandat (@GhandatMangal) March 7, 2024

Hasnain Malik, the victim, had come to stay with his grandmother. He was playing outside with other children but did not return home for a long time. This worried his family members, and they began looking for him. However, they ended up finding his dead body in the sewage tank. His parents thought that he might have died after falling into the tank while playing. But the real reason behind his tragic death was revealed in the CCTV footage.

The CCTV installed in the neighbouring loom factory had captured the whole incident. The footage shows Hasnain along with others near the water. Later, a person can be seen picking the boy up and throwing him into the water deliberately. The footage also shows him running away after this, followed by others.

This matter is being investigated by the concerned authorities.