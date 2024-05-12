BJP Candidate Will Win Jalgaon Seat By 5 Lakh Vote Margin: Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan |

Ahead of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls on Monday, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan expressed confidence that BJP candidate Smita Uday Wagh would win the Jalgaon seat with a huge margin of 5 lakh votes.

Mahajan said Jalgaon has been a bastion of the "Mahayuti" alliance for the last 30-35 years.

On BJP's MP candidate Smita Uday Wagh, Maharashtra Minister Girish Mahajan said, "Jalgaon has always been a bastion of BJP, Shiv Sena and Mayahuti. All MLAs and MPs from Jalgaon have been from BJP or Mahayuti for the last three decades. Last time, we had won this seat with a margin of 4,70,000 votes. We are confident of securing a large number of votes and winning the seat with a record lead of 5 lakh. Our candidate Khadse Raksha Nikhil from Raver seat will also win with a huge margin of 3 lakh." Upon asking why Unmesh Bhaiyyasaheb Patil was not given a ticket, he said that the senior BJP leadership must have some concerns and here votes are cast on the basis of party and not candidate.

People want Modi Back: Mahajan

While praising PM Modi, he said, "People have expectations from Modi Ji. They have faith in Modi Ji and the work, development and progress he has made in the last 10 years, which is also the reason why they want Modi Ji to become the Prime Minister again.

"Our country has changed a lot in a decade, from hospitals to buildings, airports, hospitals and safety, Modi Ji is on the verge of making India a superpower. He has already said, this is only a trailer, the whole picture is yet to come. All the voters and party workers are happy and that's why we are dominant everywhere!" he added.

Meanwhile, he also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi and said "Rahul Gandhi is not in a position to win more than 50 seats whereas NCP-SCP, Shiv Sena (UBT) are not in a position to secure victory from 2 to 3 seats. No one is looking towards them, people are rooting for 'Kamal' and Mahayuti."