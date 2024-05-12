Lok Sabha Polls: All Set for Maval, Shirur, Pune with Tight Security Measures in Place |

The polls will be held in three Parliamentary constituencies in Pune district - Pune, Shirur and Maval. The administrative set up is in place for the polls today.

In order to ensure a peaceful and secure environment for the Lok Sabha elections in the district, Collector Dr Suhas Diwase has issued orders. This directive, issued under Section 5 of the Mumbai Market and Fair Act 1862, mandates the closure of weekly markets in specified areas on May 13. These areas include Velhe in Junnar Dhamani, Lakhangaon, Nagapur, Mhalunge Padwal, and Tirpad in Ambegaon and Kendur, Talegaon Dhamdre, Vadgaon Rasai and Samvidane in Shirur.

The order warns of penal action against any individual violating this directive, in accordance with the provisions of the Bombay Market and Fair Act, 1862.

The high-octane campaigning for voting in three Parliamentary constituencies in Pune district in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections concluded on Saturday with both MahaYuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) brimming with confidence of emerging victorious.

Silence Period in place

The Silence Period of 48 hours from 6pm on May 11 would end at 6pm on May 13. A ‘dry day’ had been declared during the Silence Period, and no shop would be allowed to open for sale of liquor during the period.

Orders under Section 144 of the CrPC had been issued during the Silence Period regarding ban on unlawful assemblies and prohibition on holding of public meetings. No loudspeaker shall be permitted during the Silence Period. Arrangements such as shades, water, seating and separate queue line, ORS packets, and medical staff at the polling station to deal with harsh weather and heat stroke conditions.

The Maharashtra Government has announced a public holiday in the respective Lok Sabha Constituencies on the day of polling. According to the notification issued by the State Government, this public holiday will also apply to voters who are outside their constituencies due to work commitments. Furthermore, the public holiday will be observed by state and central government offices, semi-government offices, public enterprises, and other institutions.

12 identity proofs allowed

Meanwhile, Dr Diwase, has approved 12 additional proofs of identity in cases where voter photo ID card is not there with the voter. Voters can present any of these proofs to cast their vote.

Voters possessing a Photographic Voter ID must bring it to the polling station for identity verification. For those unable to produce a voter ID card with a photograph, any of the 12 specified proofs by the Election Commission will suffice. These include documents such as a Passport, Driving License, and Photo Identity Card, PAN card issued by the Central or State Government, among others.

Additionally, voters are urged to carry their voter information receit and voter photo ID card, or any one of the 12 approved proofs, while visiting the polling station. Non Resident Indians (NRIs) must present their original passport as proof of identity.