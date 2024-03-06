Nashik: Two Killed, Three Injured In Elevator Collapse In Satpur

Representative Image

Nashik: In a tragic incident, an elevator collapse claimed two lives at Baba Sai Bakers in Satpur Industrial Estate. Shah Rukh Khan (25), who was engaged in lift repair work at the establishment, succumbed to his injuries during treatment on Tuesday (5th). The impact of the fall resulted in the immediate death of Kunal Motwani (32), while the remaining three individuals sustained severe injuries.

The unfortunate incident occurred when Shah Rukh, along with three others, entered the elevator to conduct a test after the repair work. Tragically, the elevator's bearing malfunctioned, causing it to plummet from a height of 25 feet.

The injured individuals are currently receiving medical attention at a private hospital, where Shah Rukh Khan tragically succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, a case has been filed against the director of the lift maintenance company at the Satpur Police Station.