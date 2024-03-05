Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room

Representational Photo |

A second-year resident doctor from the general surgery department of Sion Hospital was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday last week. An inquiry conducted by the hospital has revealed that the deceased, Dr Saurabh Dhumal from Parbhani, was running a temperature and injected an antibiotic saline on his own.

On the day of the incident, Dhumal did not leave his room for a long time which prompted his colleagues to search for him. “He stayed on the fifth floor and was very friendly. He was the ‘go-to person’ for all resident doctors if they were suffering from mental health issues. After a 10-day leave, he had returned to the hostel but started running a fever for which he was taking treatment,” said one of the resident doctors.

Dr Mohan Joshi, the hospital’s dean said, “Dr Dhumal was a very talented student and used to support other students. When his body was discovered, saline was found on the bed and there were rashes on his body. Usually rashes appear due to side effects of a drug. His mortal remains were handed over to his family after post-mortem and a complaint has been lodged at Sion police station.”