 Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room

Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room

An inquiry conducted by the hospital has revealed that the deceased, Dr Saurabh Dhumal from Parbhani, was running a temperature and injected an antibiotic saline on his own.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo |

A second-year resident doctor from the general surgery department of Sion Hospital was found dead in his hostel room on Thursday last week. An inquiry conducted by the hospital has revealed that the deceased, Dr Saurabh Dhumal from Parbhani, was running a temperature and injected an antibiotic saline on his own.

Read Also
TSBIE Implements Five-Minute Grace Period For Intermediate Exams After Student Suicide
article-image

On the day of the incident, Dhumal did not leave his room for a long time which prompted his colleagues to search for him. “He stayed on the fifth floor and was very friendly. He was the ‘go-to person’ for all resident doctors if they were suffering from mental health issues. After a 10-day leave, he had returned to the hostel but started running a fever for which he was taking treatment,” said one of the resident doctors.

Read Also
UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow
article-image

Dr Mohan Joshi, the hospital’s dean said, “Dr Dhumal was a very talented student and used to support other students. When his body was discovered, saline was found on the bed and there were rashes on his body. Usually rashes appear due to side effects of a drug. His mortal remains were handed over to his family after post-mortem and a complaint has been lodged at Sion police station.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room

Mumbai: Resident Doctor Found Dead In Hostel Room

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Email ID Compromised, Says Police

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar’s Email ID Compromised, Says Police

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Court Denies Bail To Accused Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra

Abhishek Ghosalkar Murder: Court Denies Bail To Accused Mauris Noronha's Bodyguard Amarendra Mishra

Maharashtra: As Partners Squawk Over Seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tries To Smooth Feathers

Maharashtra: As Partners Squawk Over Seats, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Tries To Smooth Feathers

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Vivek Oberoi's Former Partner Sanjay Saha

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Vivek Oberoi's Former Partner Sanjay Saha