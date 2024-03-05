UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow | IANS

Lucknow, March 5: An unemployed techie allegedly died by suicide in the Madiaon area in Lucknow, said officials here. Sub-Inspector Madiaon, Shashi Prakhar Singh, said the deceased, Durgesh Yadav, 28, had come to the city after losing his job in an IT company in Bengaluru some months ago.

Durgesh was a native of Siddharth Nagar district and had been living in a rented room in Lucknow for the past five months to explore job avenues, said his brother Raju.

“He was under depression since he was not getting a job of his choice. He had called up many family members on Sunday and told them that they would see his body the next day,” Raju told the police.

He hanged himself in the room on Monday and no suicide note was found. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.