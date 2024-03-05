 UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow

UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow

Sub-Inspector Madiaon, Shashi Prakhar Singh, said the deceased, Durgesh Yadav, 28, had come to the city after losing his job in an IT company in Bengaluru some months ago.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, March 05, 2024, 09:19 AM IST
article-image
UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow | IANS

Lucknow, March 5: An unemployed techie allegedly died by suicide in the Madiaon area in Lucknow, said officials here. Sub-Inspector Madiaon, Shashi Prakhar Singh, said the deceased, Durgesh Yadav, 28, had come to the city after losing his job in an IT company in Bengaluru some months ago.

Durgesh was a native of Siddharth Nagar district and had been living in a rented room in Lucknow for the past five months to explore job avenues, said his brother Raju.

“He was under depression since he was not getting a job of his choice. He had called up many family members on Sunday and told them that they would see his body the next day,” Raju told the police.

Read Also
Buzz By The Bay: Insights From Dr. Harish Shetty On Student Suicides And Social Media Impact
article-image

He hanged himself in the room on Monday and no suicide note was found. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow

UP Shocker: 28-Year-Old Techie Dies By Suicide After Losing His Job In Lucknow

Rahul Gandhi To Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Today

Rahul Gandhi To Offer Prayers At Mahakaleshwar Temple In Ujjain Today

Khusro Foundation Launches Book By Islamic Scholars That Debunks Idea Of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'

Khusro Foundation Launches Book By Islamic Scholars That Debunks Idea Of 'Ghazwa-E-Hind'

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar Asks Water Tanker Owners To Register Before March 7

Bengaluru Water Crisis: Dy CM Shivakumar Asks Water Tanker Owners To Register Before March 7

Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi For Debate On UPA Rule Versus Modi Govt

Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi For Debate On UPA Rule Versus Modi Govt