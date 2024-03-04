Buzz By The Bay: Insights From Dr. Harish Shetty On Student Suicides And Social Media Impact

In a recent episode of Buzz by the Bay, a talk show hosted by the Free Press Journal, the show host Anushka embarked on a poignant conversation with Mumbai's esteemed psychiatrist, Dr. Harish Shetty. The episode shed light on a pressing issue plaguing society: student suicides, particularly among engineering students and JEE aspirants. Despite India's commendable economic growth and technological advancements, a darker reality lurks beneath the surface.

The discussion delved into the detrimental effects of rising competition and stress levels on mental health, represented by the alarming rate of student suicides in Kota, a renowned coaching hub. Dr. Harish Shetty emphasized the urgent need for mandatory mental health screening for children entering coaching classes. He highlighted the damaging impact of caste-like segregation based on academic grades, which erodes students' self-confidence and exacerbates mental health issues.

"The entire IT coaching classes need to be audited by the government, and there has to be a white paper of what has worked and what has failed," Dr. Shetty said.

"What is extremely important is all over the country in colleges, including schools, as well as the IT coaching, screen children for mental health issues," he added.

Additionally, Dr. Shetty also advocated for a shift in societal attitudes, urging parents and students to overcome shame and stigma associated with seeking help for mental health concerns. He outlined a plan to combat suicides, envisioning the creation of an army of mental health soldiers equipped to provide support and guidance to those in need.

Furthermore, he also talked about the increasing influence of social media on mental health, underscoring India's dual role as the diabetes and depression capital of the world.