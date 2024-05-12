Nashik Water Shortage: ZP CEO Conducts Review Meeting, Instructs Officials to Explore Alternative Measures

In response to the water and fodder scarcity in Nashik district, Zila Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ashima Mittal convened a review meeting via video conference with Block Development Officers, Rural Water Supply Deputy Engineers, and Livestock Development Officers from all talukas. Emphasising the severity of the water shortage in certain talukas, Mittal suggested urgent meetings with gramsevaks and development officers to devise plans considering both current and anticipated shortages.

Furthermore, Mittal instructed officials to explore alternative measures, including acquiring wells, in villages facing drought-like conditions to avert potential water shortages. Immediate action was urged to address tanker requests from villages and expedite the completion of projects under the Jaljeevan Mission. As of May 7, water tankers have been dispatched to 757 out of 296 villages in Nashik district, with 169 wells acquired district-wide.

Regarding fodder scarcity, Sinnar and Nashik talukas have sufficient fodder stock by the end of May. District Animal Husbandry Officer Dr Sanjay Shinde was tasked with assessing the situation in these talukas and convening meetings accordingly. The meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Executive Officer Ravindra Pardeshi, Executive Engineer Sandeep Sonwane, Livestock Development Officer Dr Aboli Satalkar, and Rural Water Supply Deputy Engineers from various talukas.