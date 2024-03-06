 Nashik: Elderly Man Robbed of Gold Jewellery Worth ₹90,000 By Fake Police Officers
Nashik: Elderly Man Robbed of Gold Jewellery Worth ₹90,000 By Fake Police Officers

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, March 06, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Nashik: Vijay Chaudhary (67), a resident of Jail Road, has lodged a complaint of fraud at the Nashik Road Police Station after falling victim to a robbery orchestrated by two scammers posing as police officers. According to Vijay's account, the incident occurred in the Mahalakshmi Nagar area of Jail Road on Tuesday, March 5, at around 10:30 AM.

Reportedly, two individuals riding a motorcycle approached Vijay and claimed to be police officers. They instructed him to remove his gold jewellery, valued at ₹90,000, citing security reasons. Following their directives, Vijay complied and handed over his jewellery to the scammers.

However, the situation took a sinister turn when one of the scammers fabricated a false theft incident scenario and instructed Vijay to remove his jewellery and place it in a paper bag inside the vehicle's trunk for safekeeping. Unbeknownst to Vijay, they deceitfully replaced the jewellery with clay powder before fleeing the scene with the stolen ornaments.

Upon realizing the deception, Vijay promptly reported the incident to the authorities, leading to the registration of a case at the Nashik Road Police Station. Investigations are underway to apprehend the perpetrators and recover the stolen items. The incident underscores the importance of vigilance and caution, particularly when approached by individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers.

