Pune: 2-Year-Old Dies After Stepping on Live Wire In Stagnant Water in Hadapsar |

A 12-year-old boy died immediately after stepping on a livewire in stagnant water in front of a handball stadium on DP road in Hadapsar around 7pm on Saturday.



For the past two days, the city has been experiencing heavy rains, and as a result, the water has accumulated which poses a threat to the commuters passing through that area. The deceased has been identified as Rohit Subhash Mandalkar (12) who stayed near the PMC Colony on DP Road.



According to the information, Rohit collapsed immediately after accidentally stepping on the livewire hidden inside the stagnant water. The child was rushed to the hospital but died immediately after getting electrocuted in a flash.

DCP (Zone V) R Raja said, “We have received preliminary information from the public that some MSEDCL wire had snapped. The boy was crossing the road to go home and accidentally stepped on the wire and got electrocuted. The post-mortem reports from Sassoon hospital suggest that the boy died of electrocution.”