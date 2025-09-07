 Nashik: As Civic Bodies Pass The Buck, Igatpuri Police Fill Potholes On Ganesh Visarjan Route
Citizens who were angry due to the negligence of the administration have appreciated the promptness of the police.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Due to the continuous rains that have been going on for the past few months, large potholes have appeared on the roads in Igatpuri city and taluka. So to fill them, the police took the initiative, aiming that there would be no hindrance in the Ganesh Visarjan procession. 

Citizens' anger over the inaction of the Municipality and Public Works Department:

Like every year, this year too, despite spending lakhs of rupees by the Municipality and Public Works Department, large potholes have appeared on the roads. 

This was likely to create a major hindrance on the route of the Ganesh Visarjan procession, the Tin Lakadi bridge and the slope near the Hanuman temple. The police had been following up on this issue for the last 15 days. 

However, the Municipality and Public Works Department shrugged their hands, saying, 'This area does not come under our jurisdiction'.

The police took up the work themselves

Finally, a police team led by Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao took up the work of filling the potholes on the roads in heavy rain. 

The police themselves systematically filled these potholes by obtaining construction materials from the citizens. The completion of this work before the Ganesh Visarjan procession, which started at 7 pm, helped the procession run smoothly.

Appreciation of the police

The citizens of Igatpuri have praised the work of Police Inspector Sarika Ahirrao, Police Sub-Inspector Amol Gayadhani, Shankar Tatade, Police Anmaldar Vinod Gosavi, Deepak Nikumbh, Abhijit Potinde, Karan Thakur, Krishna Godse, Deepak Patekar, as well as Home Guards Pandit, Donde, Monde, and Bhadange.

Citizens' ire

This incident has proven that the promises of all the departmental officers who promised to fill the potholes in the peace committee meeting have turned out to be hollow. Those who have a job to do this work should be ashamed, because the police administration is doing the work they are not doing, expressed such angry reactions, Prathamesh Purohit.

