Nashik: 24-Year-Old Drowns Immersing Ganesh Idol Amid Absence Of Lifeguards | Representational Image

A tragic incident took place in Nashik city on Saturday, September 7, during Ganesh immersion. A young man named Subhash Chavan (aged 24), who had gone to immerse the Ganesh idol in the Anandvali area, was swept away by a strong current of water.

The incident took place in the evening, and a search operation was conducted overnight to find him, but he was not found.

According to the information received, Subhash Chavan had gone to Anandvali in the Satpur area with his friends and family to immerse the Ganesh idol.

He entered the water to immerse the idol, but he did not estimate the current and depth of the water and was swept away.

His friends and other citizens shouted for help. However, efforts to save him were not possible as there were no lifeguards at the scene. After that, the fire brigade was called.

The jawans tried tirelessly to search for him till late at night, but he was not found. The search operation has been resumed on Sunday morning. The Chavan family and their friends are in distress due to this incident.