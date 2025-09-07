 Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

The 11-day Ganeshotsav celebration was held at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which has been fostering communal harmony in the region.

Shubham KuraleUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image

Promoting communal harmony, the Muslim-majority Lal Chowk area of Srinagar witnessed the conclusion of Ganeshotsav celebration on Saturday, which has been a cherished tradition for over three decades, with local Kashmiri residents joining Marathi families in the festivities that was followed by the immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol in the Jhelum River.  

Promoting communal harmony, the Muslim-majority Lal Chowk area of Srinagar witnessed the conclusion of Ganeshotsav celebration on Saturday

Promoting communal harmony, the Muslim-majority Lal Chowk area of Srinagar witnessed the conclusion of Ganeshotsav celebration on Saturday |

The 11-day Ganeshotsav celebration was held at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, which has been fostering communal harmony in the region for decades.

The festival, organized by the Shri Ganapati Seva Mandal, Srinagar, was led this year by Datta Suryavanshi and Pandurang Gaikwad. The celebrations attracted thousands of participants, including both Hindu and Muslim residents, and concluded with the traditional immersion of the Ganesha idol in the presence of Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Inspector General of Police Rajiv Pandey. 

"For more than three decades, our Marathi brothers have been preserving the tradition of public Ganeshotsav at the Panchmukhi Hanuman Temple in Lal Chowk in Srinagar, through the Shri Ganapati Seva Mandal," said Sanjay Nahar, Founder President of Sarhad, a cultural organization. 

FPJ Shorts
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Navi Mumbai International Airport Set To Inaugurate On 30 September As Runway Nears Closure - REPORTS
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Ganesh Festival Immersion Turns Tragic In Maharashtra: At Least Four Dead, 13 Missing Across Districts
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral
Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

The celebrations have become a symbol of social harmony, unity, and interfaith respect, as they take place in Muslim-majority areas where local residents enthusiastically join the procession each year. 

Several Marathi families have been living in Kashmir for decades, some since India's independence. These families install Ganapati idol annually with community support and festive fervor, later immersing it on Anant Chaturdashi.  

There's large participation of local Kashmiri brothers, which is a special attraction of this celebration.

There's large participation of local Kashmiri brothers, which is a special attraction of this celebration. |

“There are a significant number of residents from Maharashtra – families from the goldsmith community from Satara, Sangli, and Solapur areas who reside near the Lal Chowk area, while some have been living here since India's independence. All of them gather and actively participate in the Ganesh Festival. The support and coordination by the local police, civil administration, and security forces make the celebration possible," Nahar explained. 

Read Also
Pun: Chaturshrungi Traffic Division Implements Changes On ITI Road Due To 24/7 Water Service Scheme...
article-image

“There's large participation of local Kashmiri brothers, which is a special attraction of this celebration. The message of unity, cultural harmony, and brotherhood has been conveyed from here to the whole of India. And Sarhad organisation has always played a coordinating and cooperative role in the celebration,” Nahar added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Videos: Amid Chants Of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya', Srinagar's Lal Chowk Unites For Ganesh Visarjan

Pune: Female News Reporter Molested, Male Reporter Manhandled By Dhol Tasha Pathak Members In Ganesh...

Pune: Female News Reporter Molested, Male Reporter Manhandled By Dhol Tasha Pathak Members In Ganesh...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...

Ganeshotsav 2025: 24 Hours On, Ganesh Visarjan Procession Still Underway In Pune After Anant...

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Fake Trading Apps Dupe Two Citizens Of Rs 3.14 Crore Cyber Fraud In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi

Pune VIDEOS: Four Men Drown In Chakan Area During Ganesh Visarjan On Anant Chaturdashi